Anixa Biosciences’ (ANIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 255.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

ANIX stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.90. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,398.38. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $95,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,632.75. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 62,289 shares of company stock worth $141,561. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

