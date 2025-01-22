Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,584 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $48,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

AON opened at $368.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.90.

AON Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at AON

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $377.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.87.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

