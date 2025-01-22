Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.69 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

APTV stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.