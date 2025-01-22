Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB) Position Increased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,730 shares during the quarter. Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF by 90.1% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

IDUB stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Aptus International Enhanced Yield (IDUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with equity-linked notes and options strategy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.