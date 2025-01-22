Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 64.7% – What’s Next?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) was up 64.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 1,716,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 566% from the average daily volume of 257,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 243.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -3.71.

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

