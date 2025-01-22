Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Down 44.6% – Here’s Why

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 44.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 804,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 294,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Arbor Metals Stock Down 44.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 243.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

