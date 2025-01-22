Ariel Emanuel Buys 115,952 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 115,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679,695.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,425,005.40. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Ariel Emanuel bought 60,208 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84.

TKO stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.80. 682,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.99 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

