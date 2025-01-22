ARM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARM)

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 74,067 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 19% compared to the average volume of 62,071 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock traded up $27.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.82, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 4.53. ARM has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

