Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 2,298,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,142,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 8.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

