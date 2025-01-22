Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

