Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $253.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

