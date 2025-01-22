Aspiriant LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.07 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

