Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,777 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $295.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

