Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

