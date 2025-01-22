Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $182.93 and a one year high of $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.72.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

