Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 491.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 528,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 425,515 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 73,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

