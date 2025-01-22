Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 351,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.