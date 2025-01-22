Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,524 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $296.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.99 and a 200-day moving average of $276.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.05.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

