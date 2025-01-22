Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Increased by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 11.5% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $113,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,563,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,636 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,470,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,442,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,280,000 after acquiring an additional 51,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after acquiring an additional 97,263 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.73 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

