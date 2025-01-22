Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 113,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 27,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.