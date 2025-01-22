Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 101,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 241,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
