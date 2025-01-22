B. Riley Boosts Earnings Estimates for Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Priority Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Priority Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Priority Technology had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $227.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

PRTH stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $691.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $222,001.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,675 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,846.75. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 231,215 shares of company stock worth $2,360,486 in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

