Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.3 %

COR opened at $245.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.15.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

