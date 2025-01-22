Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 834 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

