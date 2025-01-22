Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.4 %

OMC stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.