BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19, Zacks reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BankUnited

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.