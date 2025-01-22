Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $526.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.42 and a 12-month high of $532.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.78.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.