Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 492,160 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 132.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PECO opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 267.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

