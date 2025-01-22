Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 151.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hovde Group cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,419 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $258,305.45. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,057.05. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $154,623.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,473.50. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $2,347,890 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

