BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.54 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.47), with a volume of 584415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.47).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £846.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,480.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.38.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.

BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.

