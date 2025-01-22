Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.38. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$86.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

