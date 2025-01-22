Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,144 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

