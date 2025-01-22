Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,673,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,133,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $609,008,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

