Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 3,100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.25.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $361.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

