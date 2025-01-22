BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $199,865.98 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,169,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,496,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.21. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 9,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 174,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

