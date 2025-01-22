BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.40. 20,609,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 35,790,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 160.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 174,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

