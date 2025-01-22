Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Stock Price Down 14.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 5,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 58,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIOR
Biora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
About Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biora Therapeutics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.