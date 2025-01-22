Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Stock Price Down 14.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 5,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 58,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

About Biora Therapeutics

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $741,772.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

