BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Income Trust makes up 2.9% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth $13,380,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

