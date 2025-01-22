BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital Management, L.P.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has engaged in a standstill agreement with Saba Capital Management, L.P. The agreement, effective as of January 20, 2025, involves both the Fund and BlackRock Advisors, LLC, acting as the Investment Advisor.

The terms of the Standstill Agreement delineate that during its operational span, Saba Capital Management, L.P., BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc., and the Investment Advisor will all adhere to the specified terms. These terms include Saba’s commitment to observe certain standard standstill covenants and to cast its common stock votes, if applicable, following the recommendations put forward by the Fund’s Board of Directors on all matters presented to shareholders.

This undertaking will endure until the conclusion of the Fund’s annual shareholder meeting in 2027 or August 31, 2027, whichever comes first, unless mutually terminated before this period. Further details and the comprehensive contents of the Standstill Agreement can be found in Exhibit 10.1, which is attached to the filed report.

As per the filing’s content, no other notable events or financial statements were reported beyond the aforementioned Standstill Agreement between BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. and Saba Capital Management, L.P. The regulatory filing was submitted to the SEC on January 21, 2025.

This news has not only regulatory implications but could potentially influence the flow of activities surrounding BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. and its relationship with stakeholders moving forward.

