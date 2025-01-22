Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 100.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $181.52 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.