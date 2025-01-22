Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.38 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.06). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 999,119 shares changing hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.06 million, a P/E ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.57 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In related news, insider Glen Suarez bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,064.51). Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.