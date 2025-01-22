Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $869.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $885.64 and a 200-day moving average of $760.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.90 and a twelve month high of $941.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

