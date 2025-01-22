Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,306,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

SNPS stock opened at $529.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.52 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.