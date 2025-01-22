Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.0% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

