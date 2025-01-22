Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

QCOM opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.26 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.