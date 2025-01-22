Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $396,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.