Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $490.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

