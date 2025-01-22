Brokerages Set The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target at $45.50

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

BWIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $41.30 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.