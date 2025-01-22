Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $33.33

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $227,989.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,586.57. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,258.50. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,640. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Xometry has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

