Brokers Offer Predictions for KALV FY2026 Earnings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($3.62) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $432.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,282.74. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,627 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $74,363.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,311. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $304,086. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,768,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 515,179 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,084,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

